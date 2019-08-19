Pune mountaineers climb Europe’s highest peak on I-Day

Thirteen mountaineers from Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) have successfully scaled Mt. Elbrus.

The team scaled 5, 642 meters to reach the summit of Mt Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak situated in Russia, at 9.30 am local time on August 15.

Sharayu Mirajkar, Sahil Joshi and Romeer Mukherjee from Vidya Valley School summited the peak along with a team consisting of Dr Hemant Shirali, Varsha Vinaydutt, Jyoti Khadse, Aseem Joshi, Shrikant Dhumale, Amit Bendre, Nivetha R. and Manish Parikh.

The team was led by Ankit Sohoni, senior instructor at GGIM) and Anand Mali, Mt. Everest and Mt. Kanchenjunga Summitter.

Satish Amberkar, Preetam Satsardekar and Radha Navare couldn’t reach the summit but they manage to climb 5300 meters.

Anuj Karkare, Giripremi’s close associate and Giripremi’s the 8000er Club member, completed the summit push from the base camp in just 7 hours and 56 minutes.

Usually, it takes 10 to 11 hours to climb the peak.

Notably, this is the fourth consecutive successful expedition on Mt. Elbrus by GGIM teams, according to Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi.