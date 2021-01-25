R-Day: CRPF ASI who died in Pulwama attack chosen for President's Police Medal for Gallantry

CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal, who chased and fired at the terrorists who targeted the paramilitary force's convoy in Pulwama in February 2019, and Jharkhand Police's Banua Oraon, who fought Maoists, were chosen for the President's Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.

While both the ASI's were the only personnel who got the President's Police Medal for Gallantry, 89 were chosen for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 205 for Police Medal for Gallantry and 650 Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

Altogether 946 police personnel, including 19 from Karnataka Police for Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service, were chosen for the prestigious medals.

Among those who received the medals for gallantry, 137 personnel were chosen for their action in Jammu and Kashmir, 24 in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and one personnel in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 68 are from CRPF, 52 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 20 from BSF and 17 from Delhi Police, 13 from Maharashtra and eight each are from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

CRPF's Lal was part of the road opening party when the attack on the CRPF convoy happened in Pulwama on February 14 2019. He had noticed the car rushing to the convoy and immediately fired at it. He along with 39 other personnel were killed in the attack.

Oraon, an ASI with Jharkhand Police, was killed along with a CoBRA commando during a gunbattle with Maoists that lasted over three hours in Saraikela district on 8 June 2018.

Among those who received Police Medal for Gallantry is ITBP Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh, who led the operation in Tahab village in Pulwama on 30 July 2017 during which his team killed two Hizbul Mujahidin terrorists.

From the CBI, there were 30 personnel who got the medals. Six, including Joint Directors Sampat Meena and Vineet Vinayak, were chosen for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 24 for Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service.

Besides police medals, 73 personnel with Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards across the country were also chosen for the President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s medal for distinguished services as well as for gallantry medal and meritorious services medals.

Out of these, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to eight personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to two personnel.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 13 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 50 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services. In addition, 54 personnel are also awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals.

Fifty-two prison staff were also chosen for various Correctional Service medals -- 12 for President’s Correctional Service Medals for Distinguished Service, 39 for Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service and one for Correctional Service Medal for Gallantry.