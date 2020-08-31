Rahul Gandhi condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 19:55 ist
Former President Pranab Mukherjee greets the then Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and paid homage to him.

"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Gandhi said on Twitter.  

RIP Pranab Mukherjee | Govt announces seven-day state mourning

"I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he said.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10. 

