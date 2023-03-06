Rahul Gandhi defaming India to hide his failures, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "defamed India in foreign countries to hide his failures".

"Rahul Gandhi vivaadon ki aandhi ban chuke hain (Rahul Gandhi has become a storm of controversies). Be it with foreign friends, agencies or on foreign land — he's leaving no stone unturned to defame India. To hide his failures, he has taken a contract to defame India in a pre-planned manner," the minister told ANI.

He added that Rahul Gandhi has taken a contract to defame India from foreign land. "His language, thoughts and work style are suspicious. He has done it again and again... when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people killed in car bomb explosion," he added.

#WATCH | "...Rahul Gandhi has taken contract to defame India from foreign land. His language, thoughts & work style are suspicious. He has done it again & again...when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people killed in car bomb explosion..," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/YBW8aiz3cG — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Stepping up his attack on the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack" and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

The Opposition leader, who is in London as part of a UK tour, told reporters here that there are conversations ongoing within the Opposition to unite around an alternative vision for the country and act upon an "undercurrent of anger" over pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, the concentration of wealth and violence against women.

The 52-year-old former Congress president referred to the income tax department's recent survey action against the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai as an example of the “suppression of voices across the country", a motivating factor behind his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' – which he described as an expression of voice against the ruling BJP's attempt to silence the country.

