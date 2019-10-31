Rahul hasn't informed about his foreign trips: Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he has not received any request or information about former AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s visit to foreign countries. Speaking to DH from Delhi, he said it was mandatory for the members of parliament to inform about their foreign visits to Parliamentary Affairs secretary.

However, “as per my information Rahul Gandhi has not informed about his foreign trips to my ministry,” he said.

He also confirmed that in July he had written a letter to all the MPs asking them to inform about their foreign visits as per the manuals of Parliament. “Many of the Congress MP send a request to my ministry seeking permission to go on foreign trips stating the reasons,” he said.

BJP spokesperson GLV Narshima Rao, earlier in the day had charged ‘frequent flyer’ Rahul Gandhi of not following the orders of Parliamentary Affairs Minister.