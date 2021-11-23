Railways to launch 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains

Railways to launch about 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains showcasing India's heritage, culture

The minister further said that the idea originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:57 ist
Addressing a press conference, the railways minister said these trains could be run both by the private sector as well as the IRCTC. Credit: PTI File Photo

After freight and passenger segments, the railways is set to begin a third segment dedicated to the tourism sector and launch a set of around 190 theme-based trains called Bharat Gaurav trains, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the railways minister said these trains could be run both by the private sector as well as the IRCTC.

"These are not regular trains that will be run on timetables. We have identified 3,033 coaches or 190 trains for these theme-based trains. After passenger and goods segments, we will start the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav trains. These trains will showcase India's culture and heritage. We have invited applications for them from today," he said.

The minister further said that the idea originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested theme-based trains so that people in the country can understand, appreciate and take forward India's heritage.

He also said the fare of these trains would be practically decided by tour operators but the railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in the prices.

The minister said that state governments like Odisha, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shown interest in these trains.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 