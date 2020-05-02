'Ramayan' re-telecast gave chance to young generation to experience epic serial: Prakash Javadekar

'Ramayan re-telecast opportunity to experience epic'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2020, 20:16 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 20:16 ist

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday thanked the family of 'Ramayan' serial creator, Ramanand Sagar, for facilitating the re-telecast of the epic production which gave a chance to the young generation to experience it.

In a letter to Prem Sagar, the son of the late Ramanand Sagar, Javadekar said it was "our wish to re-telecast 'Ramayan' during COVID-19 lockdown".

"I am deeply grateful to your family for helping us in fulfilling this wish," he said.

Javadekar said 40 years back when 'Ramayan' was released, not many people had access to television, but at present, the situation is different as at least 18 crore households have access to television.

The present generation has not seen the grandeur of 'Ramayan' before and re-telecasting of the serial has made it possible for a new generation to finally watch it, he said.

'Ramayan' became the most-watched show on April 16 across the world with over 7 crores 70 lakh people having watched the serial, the minister said.

"I thank the whole team of 'Ramayan' serial on behalf of Doordarshan, congratulations to all," he said.

Mythological series "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat" returned to TV on Doordarshan on public demand. Many other popular serials from the 1980s and 90s are also garnering high viewership on Doordarshan. 

