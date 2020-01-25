Republic Day 2020: What is its significance?

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26. The event is marked by the President’s speech, exhibition of military power, parade, hoisting of the national flag, some traditional performances, honouring brave-hearts of the country, among other activities in New Delhi.

Republic Day is considered as one of the national holidays in the country. Republic Day has a big significance as January 26, 1950 is the day when the Constitution of India came into effect, making the country a sovereign, secular and democratic nation. Being the longest in the world, framing the Indian Constitution took almost three years.

The Constitution of India guarantees equality for all its citizens irrespective of caste, creed, religion, gender, etc. Unlike Independence Day when the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour, the President fulfils the task on Republic Day. Since 1950, head of state or government of a foreign country is invited on the day as the chief guest. This year, Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro has been given the honour.