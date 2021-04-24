Sachin Tendulkar to donate plasma after Covid recovery

Sachin Tendulkar recovers from Covid-19, set to donate plasma

The legendary right-handed batsman appealed to people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2021, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 14:48 ist
Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from Covid-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.

Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be briefly hospitalised here as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to give a message, which the doctors have told me to give. Last year, I had inaugurated a plasma donation centre and their message, if plasma is given at the right time, patients can recover faster," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

"I personally, when permissible, will donate it and I have spoken to the doctors," he added.

Tendulkar had been in home isolation after he was discharged from hospital on April 8.

A donor should not have any symptoms of the infection for at least 14 days prior to plasma donation.

The legendary right-handed batsman appealed to people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma, to help the others.

"And you all, who have recovered from Covid-19, consult your doctor and when permissible, please donate blood, it can reduce a lot of problems.

"We know what problems our family members, friends have, till we are unwell," added the iconic player.

Usually, the donated plasma from Covid recovered patients is used for treatment of the patients who are positive for the virus.

Tendulkar also thanked the doctors for keeping him in a positive frame of mind during his treatment.

"...thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. It's truly made my day. Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days.

"Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends, last but not the least, all the doctors and the staff with them, they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sachin Tendulkar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

 