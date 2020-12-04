Sandalwood drug case: SC notice to Karnataka govt on actor Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Karnataka government on a plea by Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi for bail in a drug case.

She filed a special leave petition, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3, declining her relief.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph sought a reply from the state government on the petition by the actor.

She was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra.

Ragini (30) was arrested by the Central Crine Branch (CCB), Bengaluru on September 4 on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at parties and other events.

She has been booked under provisions of the NDPS and IPC Acts.