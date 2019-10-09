Sanjay Nirupam slams Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has slammed party veteran and loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge for equating 'shastra puja' as 'tamasha'.

Kharge, former leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra.

The veteran leader while commenting on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing pooja on Rafale fighter jet on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, had said that there was no need for such "tamasha".

Nirupam,a three-time MP, who has decided not to campaign for Congress, said: "Shastra puja cannot be called tamasha... It has always been a religious traditions in the country. The problem is Kharge ji is an atheist... not everyone in the Congress are atheists."