SBI YONO app down, transactions impacted

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its mobile application YONO has been impacted due to a system outage and steps are being taken for restoration of uninterrupted services.

This comes on a day when HDFC Bank announced that the RBI has temporarily barred it from launching new digital banking initiatives or issuing new credit cards in view of service outages over the last two years.

In a message to its customers, SBI said the YONO app has been impacted due to a system outage. Steps are being taken for restoration of uninterrupted service, it added.

The lender requested customers to use net banking and the YONO Lite application for their banking needs.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience," it said.

The country's largest lender had to face the ire of customers earlier this week as well due to technical glitches and transaction failures. Last month too the bank's services were hit due to server issues.

In a tweet on November 24, SBI had said, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Meanwhile, some customers of another public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) too faced problems on Thursday while using its digital channels.

"Dear customer, we regret for the inconvenience caused to you. Our Internet Banking, UPI, APP service(s) are facing glitches due to some technical difficulty. However, our team is working on the same and it will be resolved soon," PNB said in a message to customers.

According to a senior official of PNB, the bank recently completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) with itself, leading to some technical issues which are being addressed.

Usually, system upgradation or integration causes some initial hiccups, the official said, adding the problem was very limited.

The amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with PNB came into effect from April 1, 2020.