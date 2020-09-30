SC asks Centre if eco-sensitive zones included in auction of mines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government to tell within a week if its decision to auction coal blocks for commercial mining would also include eco-sensitive zones.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said though prima facie Central government is entitled to auction the coal blocks in a state. However, an experts team may be sent to find out if the areas in question are eco-sensitive or not.

The court allowed a plea by Attorney General K K Venugopal to file the affidavit. The court was hearing a petition by the Jharkhand government against the decision by the Union government to auction coal mines.

Senior advocate F S Nariman, appearing for Jharkhand, said that auction of coal blocks can be postponed for a few months and the suit filed by it under Article 131 needs to be decided.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for the state government, said that the state has a large population of tribal people and 30% of the area was a forest area and fell under the eco-sensitive zone.