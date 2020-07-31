SC asks Centre to ensure timely payment of salaries to paramedical staff on Covid-19 duty

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to ensure that states like Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra,Tripura and Karnataka made timely payment of salaries to doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in Covid-19 duties.

A bench, presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre was not helpless and it has to see that the order passed on June 17 was followed.

The Centre has power under the Disaster Management Act, the court pointed out.

"The salaries of doctors who are going for compulsory quarantine after duty are being deducted. How can this be?" the bench asked Mehta.

The law officer, for his part, said no argument was required in the matter.

"We will look into it and see that quarantine is treated as a part of duty," he said.

The United Resident and Doctor’s Association (URDA) has filed a plea stating that several states have not paid salaries.

Senior Advocate K V Vishwanathan, appearing for original PIL petitioner Dr Aarushi Jain, said that the Centre's advisory, issued on June 18, got no basis and effect as several states did not pay the salaries.

The court posted the matter for consideration on August 10.