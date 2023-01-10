SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of 9 judges for HCs, including for Karnataka

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday approved nine names for appointment as judges of various High Courts, including two judicial officers and one advocate for the Karnataka High Court.

The judicial officers recommended for appointment as judges in the Karnataka High Court are Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar, and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik, and advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik.

Two judicial officers recommended for the post of judges in the Manipur High Court are Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui.

Also Read | Take note of damage to environment on account of haphazard urban development: SC to policy makers

Those approved for elevation from judicial officers to judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court are P Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao.

The name of Mridul Kumar Kalita, a judicial officer, has also been approved for appointment as a judge in the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium also approved the appointment of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as judge in the Bombay High Court.