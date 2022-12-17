Bilkis case: Plea to review SC remission order rejected

SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea to review judgement under which rapists released

Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier judgement under which it had asked the Gujarat government to allow remission of rape convicts under the 1992 policy.

