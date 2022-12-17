SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea to review judgement under which rapists released

The Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier judgement under which it had asked the Gujarat government to allow remission of rape convicts under the 1992 policy.

Supreme Court dismisses the plea of Bilkis Bano seeking review of its earlier order by which it had asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea for the remission of convicts under 1992 policy. pic.twitter.com/5NAGg9mvvl — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

More to follow...