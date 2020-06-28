SC dismisses plea against Rajasthan Board Class X exams on June 29, 30

The Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed a plea against the Rajasthan government's decision to conduct the remaining exams of Class X on June 29, 30.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna assembled on Sunday evening at 6.30 pm to take up the petition filed by Maghi Devi, mother of a student in Bikaner against the High Court's judgment of May 25, that had declined to interfere into the matter.

The court said petition has filed at the last moment, and examinations are set to begin on Monday. The state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures and petitioners have not pointed out any major inconvenience.

The bench said they do not wish to intervene in the matter. The court also relied upon the previous decision in the matter related to Karnataka's SSLC examinations where it had observed that the court should make minimum interference into academic matters.

More than 11.86 lakh students are now to take up the remaining subjects papers of Maths and Science on June 29 and 30 at about 120 schools.

The petitioner sought an order for cancellation of exams, relying upon the Supreme Court's order on CBSE and ICSE exams. Both boards have decided to adopt an assessment scheme instead of conducting examinations.

She claimed that 120 schools which have been made the examination centres have earlier been used as quarantine centres for migrant workers. So holding the examinations would be arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution and would expose the students to Covid-19.