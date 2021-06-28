SC refuses to stay HC order on pvt schools' annual fees

SC refuses to stay HC order allowing privates schools to levy development, annual fees

The top court made it clear however that all the contentions of the Delhi government would remain open for adjudication by the division bench of the HC

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:01 ist
A view of the Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order permitting unaided private schools in the national capital to levy annual fee and development charges from students.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar did not agree with the submission of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government that the order quashing the notification be stayed for the time being to give relief to the parents of students.

Read more: SC closes plea on trial in Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case

The top court made it clear however that all the contentions of the Delhi government would remain open for adjudication by the division bench of the high court as the dismissal of the plea here was not on merits.

On May 31, a single judge bench of the high court had quashed the office orders of April and August 2020 issued by DoE of the Delhi government forbidding and postponing collection of annual charges and development fees.

The Delhi government filed the intra-court appeal before the division bench of the high court and was aggrieved by the order not staying the single judge bench verdict. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Delhi
Private schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 