SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea for vaccinating pregnant, lactating women against Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre within two weeks on a plea to declare pregnant as well as lactating women as a high-risk category for the purpose of Covid-19 vaccination.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the Centre on the plea of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for DCPCR, said the Centre has issued some guidelines for vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers but now it is being stated that they may experience some adverse effects due to the vaccination.

She said there is a need to declare women in these conditions as high-risk categories and since people are dealing with a virus that they do not know much about. There is a need to conduct continuous research on the effects of vaccination on them.

There is also a need to create a plartform for registry of pregnant and lactating mothers for proper monitoring, she said.

The court noted that the petition instituted by DCPCR under Article 32 of the Constitution was filed in May earlier this year amid the second wave of Covid-19 and operational guidelines were subsequently issued for vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the policy which has been formulated for the vaccination of pregnant women and lactating mothers and what further steps could be taken.

