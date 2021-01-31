Security guard killed in Mumbai; 1 out of 3 accused held

A 50-year-old security guard has been killed at a construction site in Mumbai allegedly by three fellow guards, including one whom the victim had got removed from his job, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday following which one of the accused was arrested, he said.

The three accused entered the construction site in Worli area and allegedly hit the victim multiple times with a hammer, the official said.

The victim died on the spot. Later, the police sent the body to a hospital and registered a case, he said.

On the basis of an information, the police arrested one of the accused, aged 35 years.

The arrested accused told the police that the victim had got him removed from the job of security guard, hence he hatched a plan along with his two associates to kill him, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), and efforts are on to nab the other two accused, he said.