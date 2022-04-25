Seven G-23 leaders part of 6 committees for Congress Chintan Shivir

Seven G-23 leaders (or change-seekers) are part of the six crucial committees for the Congress Chintan Shivir with Bhupinder Hooda and Mukul Wasnik heading a panel on farmers and organisation respectively and Ghulam Nabi Azad and Shashi Tharoor finding space in Mallikarjun Kharge-led Political committee.

Six coordination panels – Political, Social Justice and Empowerment, Economy, Organisation, Farmers and Agriculture, and Youth and Empowerment – have been set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi to prepare papers and lead the discussion on their respective subjects at the three-day brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur from May 13.

From Karnataka, there are four leaders in two committees – former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda are in the Economy committee while Youth Congress president BV Srinivas and Krishna Byre Gowda are in the Youth and Empowerment Committee.

The nine-member Kharge-led Political panel has Ashok Chavan, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Gaurav Gogoi, Saptagiri Ulaka, Pawan Khera, and Ragini Naik as members besides Azad and Tharoor.

Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari, prominent change-seekers, are in the committee on Economy headed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Besides Siddaramaiah, Sachin Pilot, Praniti Shinde, Gourav Vallabh, and Supriya Shrinate are part of the nine-member panel.

The panel dealing with organisational issues will be led by Congress Working Committee member Mukul Wasnik, a signatory of the letter by G-23 but presently being perceived as not close to the grouping. It will also have Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Ramesh Chennithala, Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Netta D’Souza and Meenakshi Natarajan.

In the Social Justice and Empowerment panel headed by Salman Khurshid, the members are former Speaker Meira Kumar, Digvijaya Singh, Kumari Selja, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Nabam Tuki, Anto Antony, and K Raju.

The Hooda-led Farmers and Agriculture Committee has Akhilesh Pratap Singh, a G-23 leader, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo, Shaktisinh Gohil, Nana Patole, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Arun Yadav, Geeta Kira, and Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Youth and Empowerment panel will be headed Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Warring and has NSU(I) president Neeraj Kundan, Krishna Allavaru, Alka Lamba, Roji M John, Abhishek Dutt, Karishma Thakur, and Angkita Dutta as members. Srinivas and Krishna Byra Gowda are also members of this committee.