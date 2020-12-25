Sitar exponent Pt Satish Vyas to be given Tansen award

Sitar exponent Pt Satish Vyas to be given Tansen award by Madhya Pradesh

The festival, named after the legendary musician who was born in Behat, will culminate on December 30

Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Tansen Award 2020 instituted by the Madhya Pradesh culture department will be bestowed on renowned Sitar player Satish Vyas on the opening day of the 5 -day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on Saturday, an official said.

Incidentally, Vyas' father maestro CR Vyas was a recipient of the prestigious award, which carries a reward of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, in 1990.

The festival, named after the legendary musician who was born in Behat, will culminate on December 30.

