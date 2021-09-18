Sitaram Yechury indicates Left-Congress-ISF alliance is over

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday indicated that the alliance of the Left Front with the Congress and the Indian Secular Front in West Bengal was over.

Speaking at a party program in Kolkata Yechury said that the Sangyukt Morcha -- as the Left-Congress-ISF-was known -- was formed for the West Bengal Assembly election and now that the polls were over, so was the Morcha.

“The Morcha was there because of the elections. Now that the election is over, the Morcha is also over,” said Yechury.

He also said that the “Janata Party was formed to defeat Indira Gandhi. After she was defeated the Janata Party was also over. A front is set up for an immediate purpose. The front is dissolved after the event is over.”

There were several indications that all was not well in the Left-Congress-ISF alliance. There was severe disagreement between the CPI(M) and Congress over fielding candidates in the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election.

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance only won one seat in the last Assembly election with the ISF bagging the lone seat.

Check out latest videos from DH: