Sonia hails Rajeev Satav as 'rising star'; Modi remembers 'friend from Parliament'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi hailed senior leader Rajeev Satav, who passed away on Sunday, as a rising star and a trusted colleague, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a “friend from Parliament".

Leaders cutting across party lines paid glowing tributes to the 46-year-old Rajya Sabha member, who was a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi and key to the revival plans of the Congress party.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi is deeply pained by the tragic loss of Shri Rajeev Satav. It is a personal loss to her. We pray for his family to have the strength to face the days ahead with courage. pic.twitter.com/qhchCv7zqE — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2021

Congress President spoke with Satav’s mother Rajanitai and wife Pradnya recalling the young leader’s rise from the grassroots and handling of key assignments for the party with unfailing dedication.

“He was a rising star of the Congress party,” Sonia said about Satav, who served as an MLA in Maharashtra and represented Hingoli in the Lok Sabha from 2014-19. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in April last year.

“Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential,” Modi said.

Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2021

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh remembered Satav as a forceful speaker who came well prepared for Parliament.

“A thorough organisational man, he was integral to the Congress’ revival,” Ramesh said.

A member of ‘Team Rahul’, Satav had taken on senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee last year after the Group of 23 leaders had demanded a more visible and active leadership in the party.

At an earlier meeting of Rajya Sabha members with the Congress President on July 30 last year, Satav had targeted Kapil Sibal, who had asked the party to introspect over repeated failures.

He had accused the senior leaders of lacking the fighting spirit in taking on Modi and said that introspection on the party’s decline should begin from UPA-II years and not from the past few months.

Rahul remembered Satav as a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he was “one of our brightest colleagues”.