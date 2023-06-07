4 women cops suspended for threatening shopkeeper

An inspector and three police personnel attached with an all-women police station on the outskirts of Chennai have been placed under suspension for threatening a shopkeeper after he asked them to pay for the food items they bought at his shop.

Vijayalakshmi, inspector at the Guduvanchery All Women Police Station, police personnel Jayamala and two others were involved in the incident which took place during their night patrol. Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj acted against them after the shop owner filed a complaint in this regard.

CCTV footage at the shop showed the four policewomen buying juice, bread omelette, chocolates, and water bottles. The footage also showed them entering into an argument with the shopkeeper when he demanded money for their purchase.

The women police personnel not only refused to pay for the food items but also threatened action against the shop owner if he insisted they pay.

“An inquiry conducted after receiving the complaint has also found that the police personnel were at fault. All four have now been placed under suspension,” a senior police officer said. He added that the action was swift as this is not the first time that such complaints were received against them.