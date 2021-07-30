5 more infected with Zika virus in Kerala, tally goes up to 61

Five more people in Kerala were on Thursday found to have been infected with Zika virus. With this, the total number down with the virus has gone up to 61 across the state.
Health Minister of the state Veena George, in a statement, said the five were residents of Thiruvananthapuram. "Tests conducted here and at Alappuzha, 147 km away, indicated that the five have contracted the virus," she said
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again
'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'
Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths
Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated
Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC
How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles
Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why