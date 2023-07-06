5-year old boy drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

A five-year-old boy accidentally slipped and "drowned" in a swimming pool located in their apartment here, police said.
The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy playing at the swimming pool on third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said.
Also Read | 2 minor brothers drown in waterlogged pit in UP's Farrukhabad
The children informed the incident to the boy's father, who took his son out of the pool and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said based on a complaint.
A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.
