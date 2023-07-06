5-year old boy drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

5-year old boy drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 06 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 12:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A five-year-old boy accidentally slipped and "drowned" in a swimming pool located in their apartment here, police said.

The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy playing at the swimming pool on third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said.

Also Read | 2 minor brothers drown in waterlogged pit in UP's Farrukhabad

The children informed the incident to the boy's father, who took his son out of the pool and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said based on a complaint.

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
Hyderabad
Drowning
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

MP CM Chouhan washes feet of urination incident victim

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 