75-year-old woman allegedly raped brutally in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 04 2020, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 13:24 ist
Image Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

In a gruesome incident, a 75-year old lady was allegedly raped brutally and injuries were inflicted on her body and internal organs in a rural area of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

The incident took place near Puthenkurish, about 20 kilometres from Kochi city. The victim is now battling for life at a private medical college in Kollencherry. Three people, including a woman, were reportedly taken into custody by the police in this connection.

According to police sources, the victim was staying at Kollencherry. One of her family friends took her to her house in Pancode, which was close to Kollencherry, on Sunday.

She was later admitted to a private hospital nearby and then shifted to the medical college. The hospital authorities reported the matter to the police. Injuries were inflicted on her using sharp objects.

The local police confirmed that a case was registered and an investigation is on.

