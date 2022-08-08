Ambulance briefly stopped to allow passage of Tamil Nadu Minister's convoy

An ambulance was briefly stopped in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam on Monday to allow a convoy of a state minister.

A video showing the ambulance with the sirens blaring and being halted by a police constable went viral on social media. The constable was seen saluting the vehicle in which State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was reportedly travelling.

More than a dozen vehicles were in the convoy and the ambulance was made to wait a few minutes till the convoy passed.

When contacted, a senior police official in Kumbakonam claimed the scope of halting an ambulance to provide a quick passage to the Minister's convoy was remote.

The functionaries of the Opposition AIADMK criticised the ruling DMK by citing the video.