Ambulance briefly stopped to allow passage of Tamil Nadu Minister's convoy

More than a dozen vehicles were in the convoy and the ambulance was made to wait till the convoy passed

  • Aug 08 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 20:59 ist
An ambulance was briefly stopped in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam on Monday to allow a convoy of a state minister.

A video showing the ambulance with the sirens blaring and being halted by a police constable went viral on social media. The constable was seen saluting the vehicle in which State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was reportedly travelling.

More than a dozen vehicles were in the convoy and the ambulance was made to wait a few minutes till the convoy passed.

When contacted, a senior police official in Kumbakonam claimed the scope of halting an ambulance to provide a quick passage to the Minister's convoy was remote.

The functionaries of the Opposition AIADMK criticised the ruling DMK by citing the video.

