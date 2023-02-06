Another HC setback for KCR in MLAs poaching case

KCR has alleged the involvement of some top BJP leaders to poach its four MLAs, in order “'o topple his government.'

Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 06 2023, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 23:49 ist
K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

In a setback to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the BRS MLAs alleged poaching case, the division bench of the Telangana court has upheld the earlier orders of a single judge transferring the case to CBI.

The order now enables the central investigative agency to take over the sensational case, even as the BRS government plans to approach the Supreme Court in the matter. 

KCR has alleged the involvement of some top BJP leaders to poach its four MLAs, in order "to topple his government."

The bench comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji has on Monday dismissed the petitions of the KCR government and BRS MLA Rohith Reddy challenging the 26 December order of Justice Vijaysen Reddy.

Also Read | Telangana HC hands over BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI

In a major blow to the BRS chief KCR then, the court had quashed the state government orders constituting an SIT to probe the alleged legislators’ poaching bid.

The division bench on Monday also rejected the state government counsel’s appeal to keep the order in suspension for 15 days to allow them to approach the Supreme Court.

Three alleged middle men - Ramachandra Bharati (a native of Delhi), DPSKVN Simhayaji (from Tirupati) and Nandu Kumar (from Hyderabad), were arrested on 26 October from a farmhouse near Hyderabad by the Telangana police on the charges of attempting to bribe four ruling party MLAs, with an offer of Rs 50 to 100 crore each to defect into the BJP. The police were informed by Rohith, one of the four MLAs. 

A week later, in a press conference held in Pragathi Bhavan, KCR presented the video-audio evidence from the meeting of “three Delhi sent agents” and his four TRS MLAs at the farm house and charged that the BJP had conspired to dethrone him.

The KCR government constituted a Special Investigation Team on 9 November with CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, as head. The BJP had meanwhile approached the Telangana high court for a fair CBI probe into the whole episode.

BJP top leader BL Santhosh was also served notices for appearance before the SIT in the case. The Telangana HC had, however, put a stay on the notices.

