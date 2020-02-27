Bandipur tiger is healthy, clarifies Forest department

A video clip of a limping tiger, which was taken during a safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, has gone viral on the social media. But, the Forest department has clarified that the tiger is normal and healthy.

The video was taken a couple of days ago by a photographer during a safari at Bandipur, The tiger was found limping while moving in the wild. It was suspected that the tiger might have sustained injuries in a fight and was limping.

However, the Forest department, which has placed cameras at around 75 places including the16th Mile in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Ane Katte and others clarified that there is nothing to worry as the tiger is healthy.

Bandipur Project Tiger director T Balachandra clarified that the tiger was having difficulty due to numbness of the limbs as the tiger had slept for a couple of hours. There are no injuries and is at its territory since it gave birth to cubs.