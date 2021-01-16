Best to make farm laws into recommendations: Sadhguru

Best to make farm laws into recommendations: Sadhguru

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 01:21 ist
Isha Foundation founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Credit: DH Photo

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday said the Centre can convert the contentious farm laws into recommendations and let the state governments decide on necessary amendments depending on requirements of farmers in respective states.

There may be specific concerns in different states as agriculture was different in the Country, he said. "I do not know exactly what is really upsetting the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. The policy does not seem to disturb the farmers here (Tamil Nadu) as I have spoken to many of them," he told reporters here.

Considering the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhi and its impact, it was best to make these laws into recommendation and states can bring in amendments according to the requirements after consulting their farmers, he said.

Earlier addressing the people who gathered at the Centre as part of Pongal festivities, he urged them to make Tamil Nadu free of COVID-19 by continuing to follow social protocols and acting responsibly. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
Isha Foundation
Tamil Nadu
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 