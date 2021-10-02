BJP dubs TRS government in Telangana 'Taliban-Razakar regime'

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in a rally asked people to choose between “the Taliban-Razakar regime now and a welfare-oriented Rama-rajya.”

Accusing the "family-dictated" TRS of becoming "synonymous with corruption,” Bandi said that “justice can be delivered to the Hindu community and Telangana society, only when the BJP comes to power.”

On Saturday, Bandi addressed a public rally at Husnabad — about 140 kilometres north-east of Hyderabad — organised to mark the culmination of the first phase of Praja Sangrama-yatra in the state, launched in preparation for the 2023 Telangana polls. The Karimnagar MP walked for about 430 kilometres in the last 35 days, covering 19 assembly constituencies.

“When I talk about the development of Hindus, I am falsely accused of inciting communal tensions. Yes, we will work for the 80 per cent Hindus and the Dharma. We are not able to celebrate our festivals like Ganesh puja properly, while the TRS government sends out gifts during other festivals. What have they done for Hindus? Should I not talk for the deprived?” the state BJP president questioned the crowds.

Also Read | BJP not afraid of AIMIM; will officially celebrate 'Telangana Liberation Day' after coming to power: Amit Shah

Union minister Smriti Irani, who participated in the rally, charged that the “steering of TRS's car (party's election symbol) is in the hands of AIMIM,” and expressed doubt if the K Chandrasekhar Rao's government is working for welfare of the larger public. Irani also accused that the state government is not officially observing September 17 as Hyderabad liberation day as “Rao is scared of AIMIM.”

Irani was referring was to the Indian Union's annexation of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad on September 17, 1948 — over a year after the nation gained independence — following a “police-action” monitored by the then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The annexation was preceded by the famous armed struggle against the Nizam's rule and the atrocities of his militia, the Razakars.

Expressing confidence that BJP would attain power in the 2023 assembly elections, Bandi said that “regardless of who becomes the Chief Minister, the first good-governance initiatives would be in the fields of health and education.”

“The final war against the TRS regime has begun now. People are vexed with this administration. Despite all the tricks of KCR, our candidate Eatala Rajender would emerge victorious in Huzurabad,” Bandi said.

Bye-election to the Huzurabad assembly segment is scheduled for October 30 and results will be declared on November 2.

Bandi's padayatra will resume after the polls.

Check out latest DH videos here