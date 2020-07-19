Boy dies of head injuries as he tries to prevent father from assaulting mom in Kerala

A 17-year old boy died of head injuries while trying to protect his mother from being assaulted by his drunk father here, police said on Sunday.

The youngster suffered the fatal injury after his head hit against the door when his father shoved him at their home on Saturday. Venu, had come home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his wife and started beating her up, they said.

On seeing this, Alan tried to intervene. Though the boy was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, they added. Venu was arrested and a case has been registered.