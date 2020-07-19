Kerala: Boy dies preventing father from assaulting mom

Boy dies of head injuries as he tries to prevent father from assaulting mom in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Jul 19 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 22:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A 17-year old boy died of head injuries while trying to protect his mother from being assaulted by his drunk father here, police said on Sunday.

The youngster suffered the fatal injury after his head hit against the door when his father shoved him at their home on Saturday. Venu, had come home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his wife and started beating her up, they said.

On seeing this, Alan tried to intervene. Though the boy was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, they added. Venu was arrested and a case has been registered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Assault
dead

What's Brewing

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

 