Bring her to India, give her the punishments she deserves, says mother of Kerala girl who joined IS

With the release of a Kerala girl's video footage who joined the IS coming out, her mother is pleading authorities to bring back her daughter and make her undergo the legal process in India. The girl in the video expressed her desire to return to India.

Video footage of Nimisha alias Fathima, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had surfaced on social media along with another Kerala woman Sonia alias Ayesha. Both joined IS along with their husbands in 2016 and were reported to have landed in the custody of security agencies in Afghanistan recently.

Nimisha's mother Bindhu told DH that she never wanted her daughter to escape the legal process, but requests the authorities to bring her to India and subject her to punishments she deserves. There were many instances of IS sympathisers being deported back to India.

Bindhu however laments that she was not getting the support from any political parties. "My daughter did not join IS by herself. She was lured into it by some persons who are roaming around freely now. Instead of exposing them, the political parties seems to be showing an averse to me also. Some MPs and Union Minsters were even avoiding my request for a meeting," (sic) laments Bindhu.

Both Nimisha and Sonia, whose husbands were reportedly killed in the clashes, had expressed their desire to return to India in the video footage. They were repenting over their decision to join the IS. Sonia said she joined the movement to lead an Islamic life, but later found that the reality was different and disappointing.