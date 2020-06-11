Cauvery Authority asks Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu

Cauvery Authority asks Karnataka to release water to TN

The Cauvery  Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to release June and July quota of water to Tamil Nadu.  

The Authority under the chairmanship of Central Water Commission incharge Chairman R K Jain met through video conference. The panel asked Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc feet water in June and 31.23 tmc feet of water in July as per the quota fixed by the Supreme Court. 

The meeting was attended by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala officials through video conference. 

Generally, before monsoon starts, the panel meets to decide the quantum of water to be released by Karnataka to lower riparian state of Cauvery basin during monsoon. 

However, the Authority has not taken up the Mekedatu Irrigation Project issue for discussion as demanded by Karnataka. Though Karnataka insisted for discussion, Tamil Nadu opposed it. Then chairman decided not to take up the matter for discussion, sources said. 

Karnataka plans to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk to store excess water. However, Tamil Nadu opposed the project and damanded the Centre to scrap it.

