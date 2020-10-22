Centre takes stock of rain damage in Hyderabad; Telangana revises its loss estimates to Rs 9422 crore

A week after the devastating rains in the city, a central team visited some of the areas badly affected by the floods, to estimate the damages.

While the crop loss is estimated at Rs 8633 crore, road damages are around Rs 222 crore. The loss to GHMC is around Rs 567 crores.

The state government has released Rs 550 crore for immediate flood relief. Food packets were supplied to more than two lakh people, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS informed the central team.

The incessant rains and the ensuing floods on October 13-14 have claimed at least 70 human lives across Telangana, 33 of them in the capital Hyderabad alone.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared the state's losses at Rs 5,000 crore and in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the Central government to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for the rehabilitation and relief works.

Though there were extremely heavy rains in the entire Telangana, excessive damage was in and around Hyderabad. Breaches to three major tanks coupled with flooding in the Musi river resulted in the low-level areas inundated.

The team comprising senior officials from the finance, road transport, and agriculture ministries visited the Falaknuma ROB, Al-Jubail Colony, Ghazi Millat Colony, Kandikal gate main road, Hafeez Baba Nagar and other flood-affected areas on Thursday.

The team inspected restoration works of Chandrayagutta ROB and the removal of debris from the drains. The team interacted with the flood-affected people, whose houses are in the water for the past 10 days, to know how the floodwaters entered even the first floors.

The GHMC officials informed that the Palle-Cheruvu breached and flood water entered in Al-Jubail colony and Ghazi Millat Colony etc., areas.

The team inspected the damages to properties, household appliances and vehicles.