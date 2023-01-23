Congress seeks Kamal Haasan’s support for Erode (east) bypoll

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Monday formally sought the support of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for the February 27 bypolls, which is seen as the first step in bringing the latter to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

A delegation of Congress leaders including the party’s candidate E V K S Elangovan met Kamal Haasan and asked him to support the party. This comes a month after the actor-politician participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After the meeting, Kamal Haasan said he will take a call after discussing with his party leaders on Congress’ request. “We will take a decision considering the interests of the people of the state,” the actor said.

Elangovan expressed the hope that Haasan will support his candidature and campaign for him in Erode. "Congress ideology and Kamal Haasan are inseparable,” he added. Sources told DH Kamal Haasan’s support to the Congress will be the first step in his MNM joining the DMK alliance.

“Kamal told us that his support for Bharat Jodo Yatra was in the interest of the nation. We sought his support and asked him to campaign for Elangovan. We are hopeful he will consider our request,” a senior leader said.

The bypoll is crucial for the DMK and Congress as it is the first major popularity test of the M K Stalin-led government since it assumed office in May 2021. Congress fielded Elangovan, who wasn’t very keen and was lobbying the seat for his younger son Sanjay Sampath, to prevent a rebellion from the Erode district unit which opposed fielding his son.

DMK chief and Chief Minister Stalin was also keen from the beginning that Elangovan should contest the seat that had fallen vacant due to his older son Thirumahan Evera’s sudden death.

Kamal Haasan’s MNM was interested in an alliance with Congress for the 2021 TN assembly polls, but things couldn’t work because the national party was in an alliance with the DMK.

After the 2021 poll defeat, Kamal Haasan suffered a series of setbacks when all his trusted lieutenants including ex-bureaucrat Santhosh Babu, R Mahendran, and C K Kumaravel quit the party, blaming him for the defeat.

The bye-election is likely to be multi-cornered with the AIADMK, its expelled leader O Panneerselvam, and rebel T T V Dhinakaran deciding to field their own candidates. The BJP is still undecided on its stand.

The biggest challenge before the AIADMK is to get the Two Leaves symbol for its candidate as records with the Election Commission of India (ECI) still mention O Panneerselvam as coordinator and Palaniswami as joint coordinator, though the GC appointed the latter as the party’s interim head and expelled the former from the party.

Political observers say unless the two sign the B-form, the AIADMK nominee will not be allotted the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol and that the likelihood of Palaniswami allowing Panneerselvam to affix his signature was impossible as it would water down his fight for the party’s control. They also said if OPS also claims the symbol, the matter will reach the ECI eventually leading to it being frozen.