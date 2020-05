Coronavirus: Shashi Tharoor procures thermal camera with face detection tech for fever screening in Kerala

The first Thermal and Optical Imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology for fever screening has been procured for the state capital by former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor. Following a discussion, his team had with district collector K Gopalakrishnan, Congress leader Tharoor said it was brought to his notice that a Thermal imaging camera with face detection technology was urgently needed in the district to scan from a safe distance and isolate those potentially having fever.

Using his MPLADS fund, Tharoor, who represents, Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, procured the equipment. The Thermal camera was procured from Amsterdam due to its unavailablity in Asia and brought to India using multiple flight connections covering Cologne, Paris, Leipzig, Brussels, Bahrain and Dubai before finally reaching Bengaluru, from where it was shipped to Kerala, Tharoor said in a Facebook Post. "The installation will be done at our Airport, Railway Station, MCH.

Since all MPLADS funds have been exhausted, we are approaching other corporate groups to partner with us and the district administration to procure more of this highly sophisticated technological device prior to the huge influx of expatriates from the middle east and other areas overseas," Tharoor said.