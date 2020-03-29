COVID-19: Recovered patients hail Kerala's healthcare facility

While the daughter of a Covid infected British couple in Kerala recently alleged of the unhygienic condition of Kerala hospitals, a couple of patients who got recovered from the infection are expressing gratitude for the care they received from Kerala hospitals.

Baiju a native of Thiruvananthapuram and Robin and his wife hailing from Kottayam district have expressed their gratitude to the medical treatment and care they received while undergoing Covid treatment in Kerala.

Baiju even said in a video message that one of his friends in Germany who came across his treatment protocol said that it would require at Rs. 3.5 lakh for such medical care there. He also said that even after discharging him from the hospital and putting him on home isolation for two weeks, the health officials were enquiring about his condition on a daily basis.

Robin and his wife, who is the daughter of a couple who came down from Italy and accused of skipping medical screening at the airport, said that they were bowled over by the medical care they received from a government hospital.

The hospital authorities even helped them to come out of the mental trauma they faced while in isolation and the criticism their parents faced for spreading the virus.

While Baiju was treated at the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college, the couple were treated at Kottayam government medical college.