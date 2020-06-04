COVID-19: Violators of curbs in containment zones will be put under institutional quarantine, says Tamil Nadu official

People violating curbs in containment zones and endangering the health of others will be put under institutional quarantine to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, a senior official said here on Thursday amid rising COVID-19 infections in Chennai.

Seeking "constructive support" from the public to break the chain of virus spread, J Radhakrishnan, special nodal officer to tackle COVID-19 in Chennai, rued that some people who had opted for home quarantine could be seen roaming around in cars. Tamil Nadu had reported 1,286 new positive cases yesterday with Chennai accounting for 1,012 of the fresh infections, its highest in a day so far. It was also the fourth successive day the state was reporting 1,000 plus cases.

Citing an instance of people breaking the cordon in containment zones and moving out freely without masks, he told reporters here that such people could endanger the health of others as well.

"They are not only deceiving themselves, but the virus is spreading to others as well through such behaviour. If people behave like this, we will put them under institutional quarantine and we may also lodge cases against them as others should not be affected by such people." Answering a question, he said if positive patients who had opted for home isolation voluntarily were found violating norms endangering public health, they will also be put under institutional quarantine, he said.

If a locality was officially declared as a containment zone, people should come forward to cooperate and follow the safety norms outlined by the government, he appealed.

He also listed out localities where the spread of the contagion has been curtailed due to cooperation of people in containment zones and sought a similar response from the rest of public.

Describing as a big challenge several people not wearing masks, especially in congested urban areas, he said wearing masks, following hand hygiene and other government stipulated norms were the only effective steps against the spread of the virus.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 assistance to weaker sections to help offset loss of income during their institutional quarantine period has become operational.

People were being provided a mattress, two pillows, blanket and a bucket for use during institutional quarantine, he said.

Besides Rs 1,000 assistance, people will be allowed take things like mattress home, he said.

The civic body chief said while about 85 per cent of people in home quarantine followed norms diligently to help avoid the spread of the virus, the rest were not doing so.

The issue of some people not following home quarantine norms was being deliberated officially, he said and indicated tightening of regulations for people who violated stipulations.

To a question on some firms allegedly insisting on a "COVID-19 negative certificate" from employees for resuming work, he said such a demand is illegal.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible for all work, he said.

Some private labs allegedly engaged agents and had tie-ups and "separately we are taking action against them" he said, adding action will be taken if complaints were lodged with authorities on "tests done by private labs on the basis of commercial interests."