CPI(M)’s outfit protests demanding Rs 300 per kg for rubber

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 26 2023, 05:19 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 05:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Close on the heels of a Christian bishop in Kerala offering electoral support to the BJP provided rubber price is increased to Rs 300 per kilogram, a farmers’ outfit affiliated to the
ruling CPI(M) in Kerala launched a stir raising the same demand.

The Kerala Karshaka Sangham affiliated to the CPI(M) staged a major demonstration in front of the Kerala Raj Bhavan raising the demand.

It is considered as a political move to counter BJP’s attempts to cash in on the bishop’s offer to make inroads into the Christian vote banks. The Congress had also adopted a similar strategy of demanding the Centre to announce
Rs 300 support price for rubber.

Apart from demanding Rs 300 for rubber, the Kerala Karshaka Sangham also alleged that wrong policies of the Centre had led to fall in price of rubber. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Vijoo Krishnan, who inaugurated the day-night stir, accused both the BJP and the Congress for the anti-farmer policies.

After Metropolitan archbishop of Tellicherry (Thalassery) in Kannur district Mar Joseph Pamplany recently made the electoral support offer to BJP over rubber price, many BJP top leaders and Rubber Board chairman Sawar Dhanania had called on the bishop and held discussions.

India News
Kerala
CPI(M)

