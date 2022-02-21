CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur

CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur district

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago

PTI
PTI, Kannur (Kerala),
  • Feb 21 2022, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 11:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death in north Kerala district of Kannur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 am while he was returning home after work, they said.

The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

Police said there was a CPI(M)-BJP clash in the Punnol area a week ago. The CPI(M) alleged that the party activist was hacked to death by a group of RSS-BJP men. The BJP has denied the allegations.

The CPI(M) alleged that Haridasan was "brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs" to ensure his death. RSS has not reacted to the allegation.

The CPI(M) has called for a hartal in Thalassery municipality and New Mahe panchayat today to protest the killing. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
CPI(M)
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

 