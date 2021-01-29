CPM steps up communal allegations against Congress in Kerala

Despite strong resistance from Congress camps, the CPM in Kerala is stepping its communal campaign against the Congress-led United Democratic Front by alleging of nexus with Jamaat-e-Islami as the Assembly poll is approaching.

CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan is now spearheading the campaign by accusing the Congress leadership of having a nexus with religious fundamentalists. Despite strong criticisms from the Congress camps that the CPM was trying to trigger communalism, Vijayaraghavan repeated his stand on Friday also.

The latest criticisms from the CPM came after Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala called on Indian Union Muslim League's head Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad in Malappuram on Thursday. Even though the IUML is a long-term ally of the Congress in Kerala, the CPM leader dubbed the alliance as Congress's tie up with religious fundamentalists to trigger communalism. Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan also supplemented it by saying that the Congress was compromising with fundamentalist forces.

On Friday, Vijayaraghavan alleged that the Congress in Kerala was itself trying to create a communal divide instead of resisting the Sangh Parivar forces that create communal divisions. The left-front strongly opposed Congress's nexus with Jamaat-e-Islami as it believes it was bad for society.

In his response, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that people would soon realise CPM's leaders' intention to trigger communal sentiments.