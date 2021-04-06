EC notice to DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin for alleged remarks on Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

The Election Commission on Tuesday served a notice to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his purported remark that held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the death of his cabinet colleagues Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

The EC acted on a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which alleged that Udhayanidhi, the son of the DMK Chief M K Stalin, had violated the Model Code of Conduct by levelling unverified allegations against the Prime Minister.

Udhayanidhi, the DMK candidate from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Tamil Nadu, allegedly said during an election rally on March 31 that both Swaraj and Jaitley had died after being unable to tolerate the pressure and torture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The EC gave him time till 5:00 pm on Wednesday to explain his position on the allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.