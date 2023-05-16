ED searches premises of Lyca Productions in Chennai

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.
Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details.
Also Read: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case
There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star
Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
Parties must promote women, youth leaders