ED searches premises of Lyca Productions in Chennai

ED searches premises of Lyca Productions in Chennai

Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 16 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 11:57 ist
The Enforcement Directorate logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday held searches at the premises of film production company Lyca, police sources said.

Searches were being held in different locations in the city, sources said without divulging details.

Also Read: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case

There was no immediate response from the production company regarding the raids.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chennai
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Lyca Productions

Related videos

What's Brewing

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 