Endosulfan victim, mother found dead in Kerala

Police suspect that the mother died by suicide after killing her daughter

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 30 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A mother and daughter were found dead in a house in Kasargod district in Kerala on Monday.

Police suspect that the mother died by suicide after killing her daughter who was an endosulfan victim.

Vimala, aged around 55 and her daughter Reshma, 28, were found dead in their house at Balanthode near Kanhangad. While Vimala was found hanging, Reshma was found dead on a bed.

The prima faice suspicion was that Vimala killed Reshma either by smothering or by poisoning her, and then took her own life by hanging. Difficulties in leaving Reshma alone at home while Vimala used to go for work was suspected to be the reason.

Kerala
Death
India News
Endosulfan

