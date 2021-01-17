Fire in parcel van of Malabar Express in Kerala

Fire breaks out in parcel van of Malabar Express in Kerala; none injured

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 17 2021, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 09:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A fire broke out in a parcel van of the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express train about 40 kms from here on Sunday, Railway sources said.

All passengers were safely disembarked and the fire put out by the Fire force personnel, they said. According to initial information, the loco pilot noticed smoke in the parcel van in the front part of the train around 7.40 am at Edava between Varkala and Paravur stations and immediately alerted railway officials.

The fire was confined to the parcel van and the train has been detained at the spot, the sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Fire
train
Kerala

What's Brewing

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

A popular hangout for bats, tourists and Covid sleuths

DH Toon | Bruised, unyielding: Farmers continue protest

DH Toon | Bruised, unyielding: Farmers continue protest

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

'Racism pushed me to the brink of suicide'

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Donald Trump

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

How hitchhiking worms choose their 'vehicles'

 