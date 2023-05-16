Four killed, four injured after lorry hits van near Hyderabad

Four persons were killed and four others were injured when a lorry rammed into a van at Turkayamjal near here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at around 2 am when the victims were boarding the stationary van when the cement-laden lorry hit it from the rear side, they said. Two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to being shifted to a hospital, an official at Aditabla police station said.

Four others, who were injured were admitted to a hospital, police said. Further investigations were on.