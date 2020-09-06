Heavy rain lashes Kerala, 2 districts on alert

Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala Sunday and its two districts are on alert, while two people died and seven houses were destroyed in rain-related incidents elsewhere, even as monsoon was “feeble” at its current position.

The national capital, meanwhile, experienced a humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 35.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's normal.

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity oscillated between 61 per cent and 100 per cent in the national capital.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the southern state of Kerala due to a low pressure in the Arabian Sea, prompting the Met department to issue an orange alert for two districts of the state.

Parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts received heavy rainfall. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

The Met department has issued an orange alert (warning of heavy rainfall) for Kollam and Alappuzha districts, and yellow alert in 10 districts and Lakshadweep islands.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea in the morning of today (September 6). It is very likely to move slightly northwards during the next 48 hours and weaken thereafter," an IMD statement said.

The MeT department has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Monday.